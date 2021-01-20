Janice H. Williams
Janice H. Williams, 88, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Following the time of visitation, a graveside service to celebrate Janice's life will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, April 16, 1932, to John Dalton and Hazel (Porter) Howard. She was married to Glen Thomas Williams on June 26, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 14, 1991. She then married Daniel Naredo on April 1, 1995, and he survives.
Janice graduated from Marion High School and attended Purdue University. She held countless memberships with various clubs. She loved to cook, was an avid golfer, and loved to travel, especially to Eldora, Colorado, where she loved to hike in the mountains. She also traveled to many places throughout Europe. Janice will be remembered as a thrill seeker and "the life of the party". She never stopped seeking for adventures and having fun in life. Even in her 70s, Janice was still running marathons. And, if that wasn't enough, she went skydiving on her 80th birthday! She thoroughly enjoyed life and all it had to offer.
Additional survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Lynn DiOrio of Mount Tabor, NJ, and Susan Elizabeth Williams of Midlothian, Texas; sons, Michael Howard Williams of Georgetown, Texas, and Stephen Thomas Williams and wife Cindy of Onalaska, Texas; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and niece, Carolyn Jean Williams.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, James Joseph DiOrio, Jr.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please donate to Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe St., Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60606 or Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
