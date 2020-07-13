William Henry "Bucky" Walters
William Henry "Bucky" Walters, 76, died unexpectedly July 9, 2020 at his Bent Wheel Ranch home in Mountain Home.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at the Bent Wheel Ranch, 1035A FM 479, Mountain Home, Texas.
He was born Feb. 25, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas to Guy and Ola (Robertson) Walters.
Bucky graduated from John Marshall High School in San Antonio, Texas, Class of 1962. Following graduation, he was proud to serve his country in the United States Army Reserves. He married the love of his life, Adelia Graham, in 1965. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in January.
He was a career civil servant at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, working primarily on F-16 missile guidance systems. He served in the Kelly AFB fire department and was also a founding member of the Leon Springs Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief for several years.
Bucky was a talented baseball player starting in Little League, playing through high school and for the McDonough Brothers baseball club in San Antonio. His love of the sport continued for many years thereafter, as he spent numerous seasons coaching baseball and softball at the Helotes Little League, touching many lives.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life, and some of his proudest moments included being with several of his grandkids when harvesting their first deer. He supported all his grandkids in their stock show participation over the years and was an avid rodeo fan, dating back to his early days as a bareback rider.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a half-brother, Bob. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Adelia (Graham) Walters, son Guy (Bubba) Walters and wife, Sherri, of Kerrville; daughter Toni Mobley and husband, Chad, of Boerne; five grandchildren which were his pride and joy, Ashley and Aaron Walters, and Cole, Wyatt and Wesley Mobley.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
