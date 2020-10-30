William "Bill" James Jonas, Jr.
William "Bill" James Jonas, Jr., age 83 of Harper, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Harper Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in the Harper Cemetery.
He was born on Lemon Street in Kerrville Nov. 11, 1936 to William James Jonas, Sr. and Lela Rebecca Jonas.
Transferring to Texas A&M and joining the Aggie Corps of Cadets, Bill graduated class of 1959 with a Bachelors of Science and was commissioned as a Combat Engineer Second Lieutenant, United States Army.
On July 1, 1960, Bill married University of Texas graduate and daughter of a noted Hill Country ranching family, Davene Evon Schmidt in Kerrville where they began careers teaching in public schools with Bill at his alma mater, Tivy High School.
Bill was in the FBI, worked security for Southwestern Bell, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, UT director of security and retired on the ranch at Harper.
Bill is preceded in death by his brother Robert and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Davene, a half sister, Gwen, two sons, and eight grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
