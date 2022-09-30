Robert L. “Butterball" Owens
Please join us in honoring Robert L. “Butterball" Owens, for his Homegoing Celebration. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.- Psalm 34:18
Funeral services and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio. A reception will follow and details will be shared at a later date.
Butterball was 74 years old and passed away on September 22, 2022 in Kerrville. He was born in Kerrville to Milton Thomas Owens and Minnie Pearl Ellis.
Butterball grew up in San Marcos, Texas and Kerrville. He attended The Doyle School and Tivy High School. He was drafted by and served in the Army in 1968. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he worked as a surgical technician for the VA until 2003. He served as a Deacon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was involved with the Doyle Exes.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Marion Mitchell Owens and Maxine Owens.
He is survived by his children: Robert D. Owens (Bobby) and his wife Stephanie, ZJanell Robinson (Nellie), Shannon Owens and his wife Katie, Adrian Owens and his wife Michelle, and Carmen Saiz. His nieces: Danita Mitchell and Christina Owens. His grandchildren: Tekeisha and Ce’era Fambro, Brendan Owens, TaMarya Wittkohl, Korben Owens, Macie and Avery Owens, Preston Bright, Britney Saiz, Amanda Devastey and husband Patrick, Princess Newsome and husband James. He is also survived by his 13 great-grandchildren.
The Pallbearers will be: Robert D. Owens, Shannon Owens, Adrian Owens, Brendan Owens, Korben Owens, and Preston Bright.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alpine Terrace, Nurse Liz, Embrace Hospice, and the Fisher House in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers/gifts, please make a donation to The Doyle Community Center in Kerrville and/or The Empty Cross also in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
