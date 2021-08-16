Linda Kay Lusk
Linda Kay Lusk went to join the Lord on Aug. 13, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Wheat, with interment to be in Resthaven Cemetery, Midland, Texas.
Born May 8, 1939 in Abilene, Texas to J.T. and Oleta Darsey, she became a Midland girl at age 10. She thrived there with her parents and her brother David, and met her soon-to-be husband Doug, on a meet-the-new-employee tour of offices, the day she joined Standard Oil Company of Texas as a secretary. A mutual attraction was instantaneous and they were married October 1964. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 2014, and had reached their 56th year together.
Linda was very active in various pursuits as she and Doug moved around the country. She was always an involved parent in her children’s schools in Roswell, in Houston and in Denver. She not only was employed as a Legal Secretary in Walnut Creek, California, but was a very active volunteer in the children’s schools.
After Doug’s retirement from Chevron Corporation in November 1995, Linda became a long-term member of the Kerrville, TX Garden Club, including serving as President and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kerrville Concert Series. Linda was also an active volunteer at their church.
Though she enjoyed all of these tasks and did very well at each of them, her main focus throughout her married life clearly was on her family, and especially upon her children Suzanne and Jeffrey, and her grandchildren. All knew her as “Mom” and “Gran,” and Mom/Gran remained vitally interested and involved in their lives until her very last day.
In their later years, Doug and Linda joined Trinity Baptist Church where they found enjoyment, fulfillment and comfort as members of the loving, caring church family that drew them there.
In his retirement, Doug has spent time writing poetry. He would like to share this poem which was a favorite of his beloved wife:
Sleep Well
To someone that I’ve known so long,
The one that caused my heart to sing,
I offer this oft-spoken song
And treasure what the morning brings.
I’m grateful for the love she’s shown,
She gave her heart and captured mine,
And joyfully I made it known
I’d love her till the end of time.
We could not guess how life would go
But hand in hand we journeyed on,
Content that passing time would show
The love we shared could keep us strong.
There is no life that’s trouble free
And it’s been true of ours and yet,
What we have shared it seems to me,
Held love and joy and few regrets.
I whisper as we end each day
The words I’ve said since we were young;
To tell her as she drifts away,
Sleep well until the morning comes.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents J.T. and Oleta Darsey, and by her brother David Darsey. She is survived by her loving husband, Doug, son Jeffrey and wife Kathleen, daughter Suzanne and husband John Miles, grandchildren Jesse Muth, Christopher Miles, Chastity Miles, Emily Schwartz, and Erin and husband Mason Wheeler, great-grandson, Camden, many cousins, friends and other family that will miss her greatly.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.