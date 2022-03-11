Jeanette Stanzel Espenhover
Jeanette Stanzel Espenhover was born in Schulenberg, Texas on August 22,1926 and passed away in Kerrville on March 8, 2022, at the age of 95.
Rosary will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 am with Mass following at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
Jeanette loved travel and some of her favorite memories were from her time overseas. She went to work as a civilian secretary for the military in Frankfurt, Germany where she spent all her free time traveling through Europe. Upon her return to the United States, she went to work in the insurance industry for several different firms until her retirement.
Jeanette met her husband, Ray, in San Antonio, Texas and they married in February 1960. They moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1963 and back to San Antonio in 1977. After her husband passed, she moved to Kerrville, Texas where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law until her death.
Jeanette loved reading, her annual family trips to the Texas coast, gardening, puppies, her family, and praying the rosary.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Rosa Stanzel; brother, Michael Stanzel; sister, Sister Michael Rose Stanzel; son-in-law, Mike Costilla; and her husband of 50 years, Raymond Edward Espenhover.
Jeanette is survived by her twin sister, Estelle Nixon; brother, Thomas Stanzel and wife, Susan; her three children, Lisa Costilla, Mona Berard, and Greg Espenhover and wife, Patty; grandchildren, Shane Costilla and wife, Nina, Alyssa McFail and husband, Robbie, Brant Costilla and wife, Ashley, Nicole Berard, Paige Berard, and Zachary Berard; great-grandchildren, Aksel Costilla, Mila Costilla, Maddox Costilla, Kane Costilla, and Lawson McFail; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
