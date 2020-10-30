Pauline Henley Paine
Pauline Henley Paine, 59 of Ingram, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Ingram.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Home with Chuck Stotts officiating. Burial will follow at Baldwin Cemetery.
She was born in Kerrville to Fred and Margaret Henley on June 25, 1961. Pauline married the love of her life, Billy “Boggie” Paine Jr, on September 19, 1981, in Hunt, Texas.
She attended school at Tivy. Pauline worked for many years as a housekeeper. When she was not working, she enjoyed going to the river, watching her grandchildren play in the water, digging for Arrowheads, enjoyed doing wood art, and having and attending bar-b-ques with family and friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Boggie Paine, both parents Fred and Margaret Henley, and sister Ernestine Hill.
She is survived by her sons: Billy Wayne Paine Jr (Bo) and Joseph Glenn Paine (Joe); brothers (spouses): Tommy (Francis) Henley, Fred (Mildred) Henley, Herman (Gail) Henley, Ernie (Brenda) Henley, Glenn Henley, and Cindy Switzer; sister: Christina Henley. Her grandchildren: Mackenzie, Haylie, Marlie, Brynlie, James, and David. Pauline is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Travis Duglosch, Steven Duglosch, Lester Overstreet, Patrick Hill, Charles McBeth, and Tim Kight.
Memorials may be made in Pauline’s honor to Alamo Hospice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alamo Hospice, family and friends who took the time to help, and the special angels God gives us on Earth.
Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville
