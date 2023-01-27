Rand Zuber
Rand Zuber, age 81, of Hunt, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Hunt.
A memorial service will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. Family graveside services will be held with interment at Hunt Japonica Cemetery.
He was born April 4, 1941, in Dallas, the son of Oran Hamilton and Marion Cuthbertson Zuber. He was a descendant of Martin Parmer, a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence, and William Physick Zuber, who was the last survivor of Houston’s army at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Rand attended Amarillo High School, graduating in 1959. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and he graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1967. He completed a Urology residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Following two years active duty in the United States Air Force, he and his family moved to Kerrville in 1974. Dr. Zuber practiced Urology at Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital 30 years. He then practiced part-time at the Kerrville VA Hospital until 2006.
Serving a term as president of the Texas Urological Society, he also sat on several committees of the American Urological Association during his career. Dr. Zuber served the Texas Medical Liability Trust in Austin for 32 years and was the last survivor of its original Board of Directors.
Rand authored two books: "Men For Whom the World Was Not Worthy," and "Death By Unnatural Causes."
Rand was a devoted Christian and was a member of the Live Oak Church of Christ in Kerrville, where he served as an elder.
Rand was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Zach Zuber; and half-sister, Leah Whitty.
He is survived by his wife, Billie, and their two sons, Blake Zuber and Rustin Zuber, as well as Blake’s wife, Christi and Rustin’s wife, Julie. He is also survived by his six grandsons, Ben, William, Clayton, Jackson, A.J., and Nolan, as well as Nolan’s wife, Kylie; Rand’s sister, Kaye Worden of Fort Worth; and several nieces and nephews.
Dr. Zuber was especially appreciative of the many people who prayed for him, as well as the care given him by Dr. Ralph Fritzsch, Dr. Klaus Schroeder, Dr. Becky Barrington, Dr. Valerian Chyle, and Dr. Jim Young, as well as their staffs, and the staff at Peterson Hospice.
Rand said, “I hope to be remembered as a good physician, a good husband, a good father, a good grandfather, a good friend; but most of all, I would like to be remembered as a good Christian.”
Memorials may be made to the Live Oak Church Of Christ, P. O. Box 290883, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
