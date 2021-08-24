James Martin McNutt
James Martin McNutt, 76, of Medina, Texas, passed away on August 23, 2021 at his home in Medina.
A memorial will be held at the Grimes Funeral Chapel, 1214 Mulberry, Bandera, Texas, on Saturday, August 28, at 10 a.m. His cremated ashes will be distributed at a later time in a private family service.
He was born in Houston, Texas, to Herbert L. McNutt Jr., and Mary M. McNutt.
He was a long time resident of El Paso, TX, where he graduated from Burges High School in 1962 and entered the U.S. Navy. He served on a gasoline tanker in Vietnam during that Conflict. He spent more than 20 years working in communications and electronics manufacturing. He was a member of the VFW of Comfort and the Chili Appreciation Society International.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only child, Jason B. McNutt.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah D. McNutt, his nephew Jeremiah Grider and niece-in-law Oksana, and his nieces Sarah Grimes, Kristina Treadway, Lindsay Brown and Kathryn Brown.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. W. Matt Lowe, of Nacogdoches, Texas, Timothy Brown, of Shreveport, La., Jeremiah Grider, of Austin, Texas, and Jesse Zepeda of Rockport, Texas.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
Special thanks to the men and women of the Peterson Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera
