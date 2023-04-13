William "Bill" Lloyd Carper
William "Bill" Lloyd Carper, age 78, died Monday evening, March 6, 2023, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He had been surrounded by his loving family throughout that day and evening.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. John Onstott.
He was born March 29, 1944, in Long Beach, California, to William F. and Marian Carper. His father was a Chief in the Navy and moved his family from Long Beach to San Diego, California, where he was stationed in 1956.
During Bill’s school years, he made many long time friends and kept in touch with many after moving to Texas.
He was a graduate of San Diego State University after completing the engineering program in electronics, receiving both a BS and a Master’s degree.
Bill applied his engineering talents working for the Naval Research Lab at Pt. Loma, in San Diego, California. He worked for the Navy for 37 years before he retired. He was dedicated to his work and took pride in his accomplishments.
Overall, Bill was creative, inventive and artistic. He left behind a garage full of tools and projects. His countless finished projects stand testimony to his work ethic and determination. “Projects are forever,” as he would say.
Bill married Catherine (Cathy) Thatcher of San Diego on March 26, 1973. After living at the same address in San Diego for almost 40 years, they moved to Kerrville, Texas, wanting to live in a smaller community and be closer to family, and further enjoy retirement.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Delia Alleto of San Diego.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Carper; his son and his wife, David and Beth Carper of Farmington, New Mexico; and his daughter, Jennifer Cantero of Kerrville. He is also survived by grandsons, William Cantero of Corpus Christi, David Cantero, John Gallegos III, Zachary Carper Jones, all of Kerrville, and Jensen Carper, presently and proudly serving in the US Air Force. He is survived by his granddaughter, Marlena Carper Broyles and her husband, Sean Broyles, and their children, the “Greats,” Paisley and Paxton of Greenville, Texas. And also surviving, his sister, Cheryl Hansen of Kerrville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Carol Thatcher of La Mesa, California; brother-in-law, Ron Thatcher of Santee, California; nieces and nephews are included in the San Diego area.
Bill was a loving husband and family man, a sincere person and a good listener. He made his friends and family laugh with his dry sense of humor and his quick wit.
Each one of us will take away something different from knowing him. We will all miss him...
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
