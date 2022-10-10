Bill Burney
Bill Burney (Malcom Billy), 70, of Vanderpool, Texas, passed away October 5, 2022, in Kerrville.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born in Kerrville on February 21,1952, to Clinton Max Burney and Ouida Mitchell.
Bill was a Van Vleck High School graduate. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1970 and was stationed at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, where he worked as Boatswain’s Mate aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt CV-42. During his time in Jacksonville, he met his wife, Beverly, on Seminole Beach. After his honorable discharge from the service, he worked as a Structural Steel Fabricator in Jacksonville and later in Vanderpool, Texas, upon relocation in 2004.
He was a true patriot who believed in upholding and defending the U.S. Constitution. He took pride in being a native Texan, enjoyed listening to country music, having a good laugh, and feeding the hummingbirds on his front porch while being surrounded by family and friends in the Texas Hill Country.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Ouida Burney; stepmother, Allene Burney; and half-sister, Jo Ann Guillory.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother who is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Beverly; his children, Dana Koontz and husband Donald Koontz, Rebecca Ward, and Clinton Burney and wife Niki Burney-Vasiloff; his grandchildren, Cameron Morris, Kara Ward, Tyler Koontz, Makenzie Ward, Anna Koontz, and Dylan Burney-Vasiloff; and siblings, Michael (Mike) Burney, Sharon Lang, Patrick Burney, Calvin Timberlake, and Daniel Burney.
