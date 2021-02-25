Sue Etchison Meek
Peacefully and surrounded by her family, including her devoted Boston Terrier, Puddin, Sue Etchison Meek passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at her home in Kerrville, four days after her 87th birthday.
Sue’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville. A graveside service at Valley Memorial Gardens, McAllen, Texas, is planned for a later date.
Sue was born in McAllen, Texas to Evelyn and Horace Etchison, Valley pioneers. Sue was a sixth generation Texan, an attribute she wore with true Texan pride and mentioned often to her adoring family. She graduated from McAllen High School in 1951, where she was a participant in many student organizations, which she loved so much. After high school, Sue attended Trinity University in San Antonio, where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science. While attending college, she was a member of Student Council, Freshman Honor Society, and the Dean’s List.
She received the American Legion Award, was named to Who’s Who of America Colleges and Universities, and was voted Class Favorite. She even had time to be a cheerleader! To further her education, Sue attended Pan American University in Edinburg, TX earning a Master of Arts in history.
Sue was very passionate about education. In her professional career, she was an educator for fifteen years, teaching students of every age, from kindergarten to college. Sue taught at Hidalgo, McAllen and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School Districts as well as Pan American University. While teaching she belonged to several committees and attended many educational conventions.
Sue was also very active in her community. Like her father before her, Sue gave back to her beloved McAllen. In 1970, she was voted McAllen Woman of the Year and was also recognized among the Outstanding Young Women of America. Sue was an active member and leader in many boards and organizations, including McAllen Ex-Students, Civic Center Board, Historical and Arts Committee, McAllen Junior Service League, P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Texas Jaycee-Ettes. She was one of three incorporators of McAllen International Museum, where she served as trustee. Sue belonged to St. John’s Episcopal Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, vestry member, and delegate to the Diocesan Council.
Sue later moved to the Texas Hill Country, residing in Hunt, Fredericksburg, and Kerrville. While in Kerrville, she was a children’s advocate with Kerr County CASA, organized the HM-P.E.O. chapter and was involved with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. She also enjoyed playing Rummikub every Saturday with her girlfriends. (Her daughters and grandchildren knew NOT to call on Saturday afternoons!) Sue deeply enjoyed and always looked forward to being a part of The Day Trippers, Lunch Bunch, and Just Us Girls with her best friends.
Beyond her beloved communities and local organizations, Sue’s most cherished role in life was being a mother to her daughters, Tracy, Christy, and her late daughter Adele, and “Mumsie” to her grandchildren. Mumsie absolutely loved having her family over to her home in the Hill Country. She always had plenty of room for her big family and enjoyed preparing her famous breakfast pizzas every morning for her grandchildren. She was also a loving and caring wife to both of her late husbands, Julian Zipper and Paul Meek.
Sue is survived by daughter Tracy Russo and husband, Bobby, of Abbeville, LA; daughter Christy Garrison and husband, Kenny, of Hunt, TX; stepson Steve Zipper of Winnetha, CA; stepdaughter Karen Zipper of San Antonio, TX; stepdaughter Paula Burford and husband, Scott, of Dallas, TX; stepdaughter Kathy Hasemann and husband, Charlie, of Williamston, MI; stepdaughter Carol Ann Miller and husband, Rusty, of Dallas, TX; stepdaughter Linda Lemons and husband, Jack, of Austin, TX; four grandchildren, Samantha Zimmerman and husband, Chris, of Round Rock, TX, Audrey Roark of Austin, TX, Robert Russo and wife, Hailey, of Abbeville, LA, and Mary-Catherine Burch and husband, William, of Lafayette, LA; eight step-grandchildren, Mary Catherine Smith and husband, Rusty, of Dallas, TX, Charlie Burford and wife, Katie, of Dallas, TX, Margaret Scadron and husband, Michael, of Chicago, IL, Andy Hasemann of Dallas, TX, Natalie Bedford and husband, Kevin, of Dallas, TX, Paul Miller and wife, Megan, of Houston, TX, Michelle Jones and husband, Mark, of Chicago, IL, and Cassia Gorgazzi and husband, Diego, of Redmond, WA; three great-grandchildren, Jack Newman Burch, Poppy Burch, and Robert Russo III; and eight great-step-grandchildren, Brooks Bedford, Weston Bedford, Aubrey Bedford, Caroline Smith, Wells Miller, Molly Burford, Annabella Gorgagzzi, and Vivienna Gorgazzi.
She was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Horace Etchison; daughter Adele Newman; husbands Paul D. Meek and Julian Zipper; brother, Bobby Etchison; sister, Ann Laughlin; brother-in-law, Jim Laughlin; sister-in-law, Willie Etchison; and step-grandson Matthew Miller.
The family of Sue Etchison Meek thanks her caregivers Gracie Dunn, Kim Whitley, Denise Gauna, Crystal Garcia, Frances Minhinnett, and Eunice Garcia. The family also thanks Hill Country Memorial Hospice and, especially, Veronica Barraza, Irene Gurrola, and Sasha Ramos. These ladies were amazing to Sue these last months, and the family cannot begin to express enough gratitude for their loving care.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2500 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX, 78501, to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter’s Street, Kerrville, TX, 78028 or to a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
