Margaret Ricks
Margaret Ricks, 84, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on May 29, 2022 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday June 11, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Bob Ricks officiating and Steve Boynton sharing special memories. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born in Brownwood, Texas to Dorothy Elliot and Wilbur Brown on December 29, 1937. She was the oldest of four children. She married her husband of 64 years, Kenneth N. Ricks, on December 27, 1958 in San Angelo, Texas.
Margaret and Kenneth moved to Eagle Pass in 1959 where Margaret taught school and worked at the radio station. In 1964, they owned and operated Eagle Pass Furniture Company until 2008. Margaret and her husband have enjoyed golfing at River Hill Country Club and many social events in Kerrville since 1979. They are members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 64 years, Kenneth N. Ricks; her daughter, Marjorie Ricks Spencer; granddaughter, Brittney Johnson; grandson, Dakota Wrigley; great-granddaughter, Mia Renee Johnson; her younger sister, Teresa Dreyer; and younger brother, Danny Brown.
Pallbearers will be Steve Boynton, Neil Powers, Rick Turner, J Dunn, Jill Davidson, and Les Henry.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the lovely CNA and nursing staff with River Hills Nursing and Rehab and Alamo Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
