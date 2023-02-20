Virginia Turner
Virginia Turner was born February 15, 1936 along with her sisters Phyllis Turner Smith and Patricia Turner West. They made history at Georgia Baptist Hospital when they were born to Joel Olds Turner and Nell Dean Turner.
Virginia grew up in East Point, Georgia living with her family. She attended special classes to graduate early from school and went to work at the Dekalb Cerebral Palsy workshop where she learned how to make household items to sell to support the workshop’s programs.
She traveled with her parents and her sisters to many places and enjoyed many adventures. When her folks died, she lived with her sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Rudy Smith in Jackson, Tennessee. When they passed, she moved to an assisted living apartment at Morningside of Jackson where the staff took good care of her.
In 2019, she moved to Texas to live with her niece and nephew Cindy (West) and Louis Leinweber in Harper, Texas. She joined the Harper United Methodist Church and participated on the worship team as a drummer. She lived in Harper until she passed on February 16, 2023.
She loved going to the beach, shopping, cats, her chihuahua Midgie, her family members, her church family especially Jeannie and Ed, getting her hair done, playing her djembe, eating at Cracker Barrel, and margaritas on her birthday!!
She leaves behind close, dear friends, Kevin Kemp of Jackson, Tennessee and Marion Langley of Douglasville, Georgia. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews and friends in Tennessee and Texas.
There will be a graveside service at West View Cemetery in West End Atlanta, Georgia, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents and her Aunt Hazel Dean. It will be Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. section 60, plot number 208.
If you would like to honor her memory, please make a donation to your local animal shelter/rescue; or Operation Smile; or the Frazer Center in Atlanta, GA where Virginia went as a young lady. (frazercenter.org/give)
The Turner Triplets are united again!
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
