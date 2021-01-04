Helen Margaret Riley and Warren Gilbert Riley

Helen Margaret Riley &
Warren Gilbert Riley
Helen Margaret Riley, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas, at the age of 91. Her loving husband, Warren Gilbert Riley, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, following in her footsteps, at the age of 90.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Camp Verde Cemetery
Helen Riley graduated from high school in Luddington, Michigan. At the age of 18, she bought a bus ticket and landed in Kerrville, Texas. Warren and Helen were married May 21, 1949 in Kerrville, Texas and their remarkable life together began.
Warren Riley graduated from Tivy High School in 1948, and enlisted in the Air Force in February 1949. He made the Air Force a 27 year career and Helen Riley was there as a military spouse, mother, and housewife. Warren Riley started his active duty starting at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth. He served in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Okinawa, Thailand, Germany, and Guam. Warren and Helen Riley retired in 1976, and made their earthly forever home in Hunt, Texas.
Warren and Helen Riley are survived by son, Mike Riley and wife, Sharon of Liberty, Texas; daughter, Colleen Fuller and husband, Tommy of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter, Shawn Ligon and husband, Jay of Kerrville, Texas; son, Kerry Riley and wife, Becky of Memphis, Tennessee. Warren and Helen were blessed with eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Sid Peterson Hospice and especially the members of Hunt Baptist Church for their support, prayers, and unwavering love.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
