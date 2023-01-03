Randy Craig Colvin
Randy Craig Colvin, 69, died at Waterside Nursing Home in Kerrville on Sunday December 25, 2022, after a 6-year battle with cancer.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. John Onstott.
He was born October 24, 1953 in Weslaco, TX. He lived in the Rio Grande Valley most of his life crop dusting and farming in the Alamo area. He has lived in the Kerrville/Ingram area for the past 15 years.
Survived by his mother, Peggy Jo Colvin of Kerrville; brothers, Lynn B. of Fredericksburg and Brent A. of Olney; sons; John R. of Millican and Jason W. of Bryan; and 6 grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
