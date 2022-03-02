Kathleen Carole Clemence
Kathleen Carole Clemence, 55, of Kerrville, passed into her heavenly home on February 24, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Judith and David Clemence on November 26, 1966. She married Todd Viola on August 5, 1989 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
She attended Franklin High School in Franklin, Wisconsin. She graduated from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
Todd and Kathleen moved to Texas in 1989. She worked as an elementary teacher at Ingram Elementary and Nimitz Elementary. Along with her passion for teaching, she was an excellent mother and spent many years home with her children, before continuing her passion for teaching at Tally Elementary as a paraprofessional.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Clemence; and her son, Luke Viola.
She is survived by her loving husband, Todd; beloved children, Kirsten (Evelio), Kaitlin, Benjamin, Karlianne, Elissa, and Nikolas; sister, Gail Ropel (Tim); father, David Clemence; grandchildren, Avery Viola, Brielle and Orianna Gonzalez, and Cheyenne Baker.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
