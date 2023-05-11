Muriel Mills
Muriel Mills passed away at age 102 on May 10, 2023 at a local nursing center.
She was born on February 27, 1921 in Newburgh, New York to Ray Vance and Gertrude F. Wixon. She was fifth generation on the family dairy farm in Little Britain, New York, a small community of farmers.
As her parents' only child, she grew up helping on the farm and particularly enjoyed driving the farm tractor when needed. In eighth grade, she met a new student that had arrived from Canada and decided that he "was the one." On February 1, 1942, she was married to Harold Mills. Many years later, they moved to Maryland because of his work and eventually retired to Florida. When she became a widow, she moved near her son in Florida and later moved to live with her daughter in Kerrville. For many years, she enjoyed the countryside and looking for deer.
She is survived by her daughter, Harriet (Robert) Chesi and her son, John (Pamela) Mills. Also, by her grandsons, Michael Klein, Gary Klein, Brian Mills and Corey Mills, and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family gathering later in Florida.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Village Nursing Center for their care during her last five years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
