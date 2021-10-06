Resa Sherrill Webber
Resa Sherrill Webber was born March 23, 1947, in Hobbs, N.M. to Joe C. and Juanita M. Sherrill. She passed away September 23, 2021, in San Antonio.
Her memorial service will be held at the church, Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place.
Resa’s home for the past 45 years was in Center Point. She and her husband Buddy, lived on a horse farm where she bred and showed quarter horses. She won many awards and blue ribbons for trail riding. She loved her Schnauzer’s and all dogs.
For many years, the couple traveled the world having lived in South Africa, Norway, and Scotland, everywhere except the orient. They settled after retirement in Center Point.
Resa was a member of Kerrville Church of Christ.
Resa is survived by her sisters Sherry Joe Norman and Susie McCracken of Hobbs, N.M., two nephews, Jody Norman and wife Jennifer and Chris McCracken and great-nephew, Dylan Norman of Hobbs, N.M. and great-niece, Sydney Norman of Lubbock, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.