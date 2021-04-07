Clarence Theo Blue
Clarence Theo Blue of Kerrville Texas, formerly of Tiki Island and Houston, Texas peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the age of 89.
There will be a celebration of his life held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, 800 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, Texas. A reception will be held immediately after the service at the church.
He was born the oldest of eleven children on Dec. 15, 1931 in Shamrock, Texas to Theodore Haskell and Tolva Rabo Blue.
Theo was raised in the oilfields of West Texas. He joined the Army and was stationed at Ford Ord in Monterey, California, where he met Lynn Stallings on a blind date. They were married on January 30, 1955 and celebrated 66 years of marriage this past January. Theo graduated from the University of Texas in 1953, passed the CPA exam and began his career in finance, culminating with his long tenure as the CFO of Wing Corporation of Houston, Texas. He retired in 1997 and moved to Tiki Island, Texas, then relocated to Kerrville, Texas in 2013 to be with family.
His faith in God was an important part of his life. He loved serving the body of Christ, always willingly and cheerfully. He quietly helped so many people during his life. He went on visitor and hospital visits, provided Bibles for newborn babies in the community, helped some of his children’s friends with their college tuition, taught a young adult class at First Baptist Church Spring Branch, and so much more. He touched many people in this world for the better. Numerous churches throughout his life benefitted from his knowledge of finance and his love for Christ. Schreiner University also played an important part in Theo’s life.
He always credited the University for helping him get a great start in life, and gave selflessly of his time and energy over the years to the University. Theo was blessed by many wonderful lifelong friends throughout his life from the churches he attended, his work in the oil industry and the endearing friendships cultivated at Schreiner University over the years. He leaves an incredible legacy of faith in God, love of our fellow man and generosity for those in need and for those left behind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Charles, Dan, and Jerry Blue, and his sister Patsy Acuff. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lynn Blue, his daughter Susan Gregory and her husband Hank of Kerrville, his son Greg Blue and his wife Nancy of Tyler, Texas and his son Tom Blue and his wife Taina of Trinidad and Tobago. He leaves behind three grandchildren: Heath Gregory of Kerrville and Avery and Ryan Blue of Trinidad and Tobago, and three great-granddaughters: Kendall, Kenedy and Karis Gregory of Kerrville, Texas. He is survived by his brothers Raymond, Bobby and Mike Blue, and his sisters Mary Jo Heard, Carolyn Rempfher and Sandra Smylie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the “Theo Blue Endowed Scholarship”, Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
