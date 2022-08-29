Sista Davila
Sista Davila, 95, of Kerrville, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home in Kerrville.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Mass will be at 9 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
She was born in Kerrville to Julian and Antonia Lopez. She was married to Gilbert Davila Sr.
She attended Tivy High School.
She was preceded in death by husband, Gilbert Davila Sr.; parents, Julian Lopez Sr. and Antonia Lopez; and brothers, Julian Lopez Jr., Alfredo, Felipe, Louis, Lorenzo and Adolfo.
Her survivors include daughter, Petra Calderon and her children, Armando, Oscar, Olivia, Homero Jr., Yolanda, Pete and Katrina; daughter, Ernestina Thompson and her children, Julie and David; daughter, Antonia San Miguel, husband, Steven, and their children, Margie, Lisa, Steve and Michael; son, Joe Davila and his children, Delia and Joey; son, Gilbert Davila Jr., wife, Barbara and their son, Gilbert Davila III; son, Rito Davila, wife, Dora, and sons, Jason and Christopher; and son, Hector Davila and his son, Matthew.
Pallbearers will be Armando Calderon, David Thompson, Michael San Miguel, Joe Davila Jr., Gilbert Davila Jr., Christopher Davila, Matthew Davila and Pete Calderon.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alamo Hospice, Tina Gross and Erelia Cantu.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
