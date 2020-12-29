Lorraine Grona Meurer
Lorraine Grona Meurer passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home. Lorraine was 90 years of age.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H Meurer, Sr., her mother, Adela Staudt Grona Rosenthal, her dad Charles Albert Grona and stepfather, Joseph A. Rosenthal.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Adela Louise Meurer Jones & husband Melvin, Ingram, Texas, Judith Ann Meurer Bunch & husband Donnie, Kerrville, Texas, her son, Joe H. Meurer, Jr. & wife Willa, Kerrville, Texas; brothers, Charles Grona & wife Diane, Ingram, Texas, Patrick Grona, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren; Christopher Ray Jones & wife Stefanie, McKinney, Texas, Jason Anthony Meurer, Cibolo, Texas, Jordan Allen Meurer, Cibolo, Texas, Jennifer Nicole Bunch Vega & husband Drigo Gonzalez, Kerrville, Texas, Jeremiah Donald Bunch, Kerrville, Texas; great grandchildren: Brianna Rose Jones, McKinney, Texas, Addison Adela Jones, McKinney, Texas, Quentin Kagen Vega Kerrville, Texas, Izaiah Kaden Vega, Kerrville, Texas, and Brylee Kalen Gonzalez, Kerrville, Texas, and many nieces nephews and friends.
Lorraine, a life-long resident of Kerrville, Texas, was born April 15, 1930. She attended Notre Dame School and was a graduate of Tivy High School. Lorraine was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church her entire life. She was very active at Notre Dame School while her 3 children attended school there. Lorraine was always on the Church Fall Festival committee. One can only imagine how many pounds of potatoes she cooked and peeled or how many onions she chopped or how many pickles she cut in preparation of the potato salad for the Festival.
Lorraine was always good for quite a few cakes for the cake wheel or the dessert table too. Lorraine did not work outside the home. She stayed busy with her three children and her husband. That in itself was a full time job! When she did have some free time for herself she enjoyed quilting and embroidering. She always kept us supplied with beautifully embroidered pillow cases and dresser scarves. Her latest passion was working jigsaw puzzles.
In 1947, Lorraine met her soon to be husband Joe. On June 4, 1948 they were married in Notre Dame Catholic Church. They celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary on June 4, 2019, just before Joe passed away in October 2019. They lived in the same little house for all of those 71 years and raised their children there.
Lorraine was a loving wife, a good mama, a wonderful grandma, a doting great grandma and a loyal friend. In the last several years she was not able to go out much, but she had several friends she spoke with regularly and they would drop by to visit when they could.
She enjoyed their visits and the goodies they always shared with her. Lorraine enjoyed the occasions when she was able to get together with her children and their families for birthday celebrations, anniversaries or whatever excuse we could come up with to all get together to make her days a little brighter. She particularly enjoyed going to the Lakehouse, Billy Gene’s or Acapulco. Whatever all of us did together she enjoyed. She always had a smile on her face and love in her heart.
Our Mother, Mama, Bacca, Nana, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, is loved dearly and will be missed more than words can express.
May perpetual light shine upon her and may she rest in eternal peace. Amen
Funeral Services will be held on Monday Jan. 4, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. The Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. immediately after the Rosary. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
