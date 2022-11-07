Nancy H. Olive
Nancy H. Olive, 83, of Mountain Home, Texas passed away on November 4, 2022, in Kerrville.
A visitation with the family will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10 a.m., with Pastor John Wheat officiating.
A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings, Texas. A graveside service will be held at the Lexington City Cemetery on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Nancy Corrinne Hines was born to Creth and Corrinne Hines on July 14, 1939, in Houston, Texas. She grew up in The Heights in Houston, Texas. She attended St. Agnes Catholic High School and graduated in 1957. The training she received from those nuns was not lost, and she kept her kids and later many school students walking a straight line. Nancy married William R. Olive on June 26, 1959 in Houston, Texas.
Nancy was saved and baptized at the West End Baptist Church, shortly before being married in 1959. Most recently, Nancy was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, TX where she served as the Secretary of her Sunday School class.
Nancy was known to everyone as the Energizer Bunny. She was a hard worker and a take-charge person -- some would even say bossy! She worked in business before having a family. After raising her children, she worked for Fort Bend ISD for 4 years, 15 years at Lexington State Bank and 15 years at the Lexington ISD, where she trained many principals! She took her volunteering very seriously, so she called it work too.
Since she didn’t have the opportunity to go to college, her goal in working was to instill education as a priority and help put all her children through college. She saw all three of them graduate with bachelor’s degrees and a bonus master’s ceremony for daughter Kim. She was also blessed to recently see her granddaughter, Katie, graduate from college and her grandson Jake begin a journeyman program as a lineman.
Nancy was also a dedicated caretaker. She cared for her mother through a long battle with cancer at a young age. She also cared for husband Bill’s parents, Horace and Ruth Olive. She cared for her husband of 49 years until his death in 2008. She even cared for her children anytime they had illnesses or surgeries, whether they wanted her to or not!
Nancy and Bill served as volunteers for several organizations such as the PTA, Lexington Lion’s Club, and several churches. After Nancy’s husband, Bill, died in 2008 she became an avid volunteer at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville. Nancy logged 6,450 hours in her 15 years of volunteering. Nancy was no ordinary volunteer. She served as the President of the Hospital Auxiliary, as well as other executive board and committee leadership positions. She did orientation for new auxiliary members, scheduled substitutes for volunteers and filled in herself when no one was available. She led fundraising efforts that provided scholarships for many nurses to obtain their RN degrees. She was instrumental in the research and selection and guided the auxiliary-funded purchase of an AccuVein locator system for the hospital. She even personally benefitted from the use of the AccuVein recently during her short illness. She was presented with the 2021 Community Service Award presented by members of the Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. Nancy passed down the importance of service, and her legacy as a volunteer lives on in her children and grandchildren.
“The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of their commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.” Diann Holt.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Keith (Tanya) Olive of Mountain Home, Texas; Brett Olive of San Diego, California; and Kim (Dave) Olive Torrance of Pasadena, Maryland. She is also survived by her two older sisters, Millie Gramm of Eureka, California and Fran (Jim) Kelly of LaPorte, Texas along with several nieces and nephews. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren, Katie Olive of San Angelo, Texas and Jake Olive of Junction, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers are: Charles Hartfiel, Doug Havard, Mike Organ and Curtis Patschke.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Peterson Hospice or the Peterson Health Auxiliary, both of Kerrville, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Peterson Hospice as well as the staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
