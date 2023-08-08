Stanley Norman Beaver
Stanley Norman Beaver, 79, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Thunder in the Hills Biker Church, located at 111 Camino Real.
He was born on October 26, 1943 to Ples and Odie (Garner) Beaver. He was born and raised here in Kerrville.
Stanley worked 30-plus years for Heart of the Hills Taxidermy. He spent his time off riding motorcycles, BBQ’ing, camping with his family, and on occasion, hunting rattlesnakes. In fact, Stanley’s fascination for reptiles earned him the nickname, Snake. He had many different snakes over the years but his most memorable was his 13 foot python named Bermie.
He preceded in death by his wife, Doris Beaver; Dad and Mom, Ples and Odie Beaver; and his brothers, James and Phillip Beaver.
He is survived by his brother, Glen Beaver; his sisters, Della Crawford and Laverne Curtis. He is also survived by his children, David Mullins, Sheila Creek and Steve Beaver; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.