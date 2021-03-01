Lillie Pearl Niell Crain
Lillie Pearl Niell Crain of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Tuesday March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., Dr. John Wheat officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.
She was born in Santa Anna, Texas, to Edwin Marvin Niell and Viola Girtrue Niell née Watkins on March 9, 1924.
She graduated from Santa Anna High School and attended Howard Payne College prior to graduating from Baylor School of Nursing in Dallas where she was president of her class. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters. She became a Registered Nurse, and was a Cadet Nurse in the U.S. Army at Harmon Hospital in Longview, Texas. There she met and treated Glen Edward Crain, a returning wounded World War II Veteran. He observed that she was an exceptional nurse who could determine what was needed when she walked into a room. She married Glen on November 9, 1946 in Dallas, Texas. She raised three children, and then worked as a Registered Nurse at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas. At the end of her career she was Director of Critical Care at Jonsson Hospital at Baylor University Medical Center.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, travel, golf, tennis, bridge, home-improvements, arts and crafts, and table games, especially chickenfoot dominoes.
Lillie Crain was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Olta Niell, Florence Niell, Rutherford Niell, Lucian Niell, Woodrow Niell, Edwin Niell, Ruth Karm, Rosalie Strickland, and Ima Ubel.
Survivors include her husband Glen, children Marilyn Crain (David Briles), Mark Stephen Crain (Doris), Janet Smajstrla (Michael), and grandchildren Erin and Calvin Smajstrla (Catie), Rachel Briles (Duy Hoang), Travis Briles, and Nick Crain (Alex), and great-grandchildren Nate and Wil Munton, Khôi and Shiloh Hoang, Peter, Matthew, and Alina Crain, and Renée and Camaran Lillie Smajstrla.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed throughout the visitation and service.
Pallbearers will be Niell Strickland, Danny Strickland, Tim Strickland, Richard Karm, Travis Briles, and Calvin Smajstrla. Honorary pallbearers are Gene Ayers, Jimmy Niell, and Nick Crain.
Memorials may be given to Christian Women's Job Corps or the children's support and education foundation of your choice.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale Guadalupe Plaza Senior Center, especially Mary Gomez and Lori Alonzo, and at Peterson Hospice, especially Sam Marshall.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
