Carolyn Willke Hood
Carolyn Willke Hood, age 94, passed away on January 27, 2022, in Kerrville.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.
She was born in Houston, Texas, to Janice Easterling Willke and Walter James Willke, on December 23, 1927. She married Robert Owen Hood on May 11, 1945.
She graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston, Texas and attended SMU in Dallas, Texas. She and her husband Bob Hood bought Pampell’s Drug Store from Milton Pampell in 1968. They owned and operated Pampell’s for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, and by a son, Thomas R. Hood.
She is survived by a son, Robert O. Hood, Jr. and wife Patricia Hood; a son, Walter L. Hood; a daughter, Barbara H. Bingham and husband Michael Bingham; a sister, Barbara Peurifoy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family of Carolyn Hood wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers and nurses at River Hill nursing home and Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
