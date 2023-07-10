William Allen Barton
William Allen Barton, age 71, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on June 30, 2023, in Kerrville.
The memorial will be 2 p.m., Saturday July 22, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A Reception for all will follow at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street, Kerrville, TX 78028.
He was born in Temple, Texas to Robert and Nancy Barton on August 14, 1951.
Bill graduated from H.P. Waltrip High School in Houston, Texas in 1969. He attended Southwest Texas State University and Sam Houston State University. He was a real estate broker specializing in ranch sales working with Meek Ranch Sales in Kerrville since 2009.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. As a sports fan he was a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros. As a true sportsman he enjoyed the challenges these sports present. His instincts as a guide allowed Bill to enthusiastically enjoy the success of those in his adventures. Bill held a special place deep in his heart for the Texas hill country, South Texas and especially West Texas.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Barton, Jr. and Nancy Jo Wilkerson Barton.
Survivors include his son, James Allen Barton, his wife, Billie Jean and granddaughter, Remi West Barton, brother, Robert M. Barton, Jr. (Jackie), niece, Meredith L. Peña (Ramiro), nephew, Jackson Barton and great niece and nephew, Lily Mae Peña and Joseph “JoJo” Peña.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Hardin, Cully Vickers, Rusty Brightman, Dennis Ivy, Bob Crow, and Chris Atkinson, and Mark Meek.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
