Eleanor Irene Toops
Eleanor Irene Toops, 82, of Kerrville, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Kerrville.
A small graveside service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Dr. Joe Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Kerrville First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Payne officiating. A small reception will follow.
She was born in Andalusia, Alabama on September 19, 1939, the only child of Dewey Vernon Beaube and Audrey Baggett Beaube.
She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1957 and worked as the church secretary at First United Methodist Church in Pensacola from the time she graduated until she married a few years later. She married Navy Lt. Commander Paul Edwin Toops on December 19, 1964 in Pensacola, Florida. She was a housewife and stay-at-home mother to their three children, Lisa Lynn, Eric Vernon, and Lesley Ann, and was actively involved in each of her children's lives and activities during their growing-up years.
She later worked at the Texas Lion's Camp in Kerrville for many years and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award in 1993 from the Lions Club International Foundation. She then worked as a church secretary at Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Kerrville before retiring to be a full-time wife to Paul and grandmother to her four grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan, Drew, and Claire.
She was known for her cheerful, friendly personality, her love for others, and her servant-hearted, sacrificial, giving spirit. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, loved people, loved playing the piano and organ, loved her family and her friends, and loved her church. She and Paul were actively involved in their church and Sunday School class and often sang specials together at church. In addition, Eleanor was a Lay Leader, served on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, and managed the church prayer chain for many years. She will be greatly missed by all those who deeply loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, D.V. and Audrey Beaube. Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, Paul Toops; daughter, Lisa Milstead and husband Heath of Jacksonville, Texas; son, Eric Toops of Kerrville; daughter, Lesley Toops and fiancé Brad Shaffer of Irving; granddaughters, Hannah and Claire Milstead; grandsons, Ryan and Drew Milstead; and numerous beloved extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following in Eleanor's honor: Peterson Hospice, San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind, or Hill Country Youth Ranch.
