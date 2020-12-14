Barrie Lester Ward
Barrie Lester Ward, 81 of Kerrville found peace with the Lord December 8th2020 with his loving wife of 62 years by his side.
The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date.
Barrie was born on July 16th, 1939 in San Saba Texas to Tracy Margaret Magill and Lester Ervin Ward. He was raised in Llano Texas and graduated from Llano High School in 1957, where he was active in many local sports and activities which included football, basketball, baseball and FFA.
On July 17th, 1958 Barrie married his high school sweetheart Patsy Jean Harlow with whom he had three children. He earned his master’s degree in education from Texas A&M University in 1962 and was an active member of the Texas A&M livestock judging team. Barrie began teaching agriculture at Tivy High School in the early 1960’s and continued for over 20 years, later in his retirement he would often judge local livestock shows as well as auctioneer in Kerr county.
He loved spending his time hunting and fishing and had a great respect and appreciation for nature and its landscape.Barrie is survived by his sister Pat Tate of Irving, son Randall Ward and his wife Stephanie of San Antonio, Daughter Wendy Rhoden and her husband Troy of Kerrville, grandchildren Garret Ward and Logan Ward of San Antonio and Lindsey Rhoden and Rachel Rhoden of Kerrville along with many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tracy Magill and Lester Ward and His son Russell Ward.Barrie was a loving husband, father and friend who lived life to the fullest and faced it with a smile.
The family wishes to thank all the staff of Riverview Rehabilitation and Embrace Hospice of Boerne for their loving care and kindness and allowing him to pass with peace and dignity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Barrie’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.
