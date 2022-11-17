Gumezinda Centeno Banda
Mrs. Gumezinda Centeno Banda, 98, of Laredo, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at home in Kerrville surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas. Burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Laredo to Margarito and Luisa Centeno on January 13, 1924. She married Candelario Banda.
She attended school up to the age of 10 in Laredo and left to help her mother on the ranch as a homemaker. She met her husband while on the ranch and after their marriage she was a homemaker for her entire life, making the most delicious and authentic Mexican recipes. She enjoyed traveling in her younger years and in 1986, she took over care of her niece and raised her as her own, becoming a grandmother to her children as well. She loved spending time with her family but loved being a mother and grandmother the most. She was a strong woman her entire life and after her husband's passing, she and her daughter moved from Corpus and made Kerrville their new home. Her daughter and her grandchildren became her life up until her very last day.
Mrs. Banda was preceded in death by her husband, Candelario Banda; children, Maria Luisa and son; her sisters, Guadalupe Centeno Dickens, Juanita Centeno Gomez, Eustolia Centeno Molina, Jesusita Centeno; and brothers, Isidro Centeno, Margarito Centeno Jr., Gerardo Centeno and David Centeno.
Mrs. Banda is survived by her daughter, Clarissa Jaime-Ozuna; grandchildren, Nathan Mireles, Alex Mireles, Ellyanna Gravitt and Lydia Ozuna; her sisters, Josephine Garcia and Bernarda Garcia.
The family of Mrs. Banda wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alamo Hospice and all of its caring staff who took excellent care with such compassion during her final journey in this life.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
