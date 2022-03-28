Herbert Allen "Buster" Baldwin
Herbert Allen Baldwin, known far and wide as “Buster” Baldwin, died in the early morning of March 21, 2022. Buster entered heaven while being comforted by family members at a care facility in Kerrville. Buster was 73 years old.
A celebration of life will be held at Impact Christian Fellowship on April 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Buster was a fourth generation Kerr County native, born in Fredericksburg, on May 11, 1948. He was the youngest of four children born to Fannie Mae and Cecil Baldwin. Buster grew up attending Hunt and Kerrville schools.
Buster met his wife Debbie in 1972, the two eloping later the same year on December 3rd. They had two children together, Bonnie Jo and Jesse Clayton. Buster and Debbie would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this December.
Buster was a titan of a public servant. He began his service as a member of Hunt school board in 1982, and in 1984 he served as district office director for U.S. Representative Tom Loeffler; he was first elected to the commissioners court from Precinct 4 in 1987 and served until 1991, when he was appointed district office director for Texas state representative Harvey Hilderbran, a post he held until 1996.
From 1997-2016, Buster represented Precinct 1 on the Kerr County commissioners court, and over the course of his exemplary 24-year tenure, he played a leading role in the renovation of the courthouse annex and the creation of new district courtrooms, as well as in the renovation of Turtle Creek School, improvements to the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and the passage of a bond to renovate the county jail.
Buster was known as a man who did not mince words—he spoke plainly and directly about what he believed. He was passionate about providing for the needs of Kerr County and felt honored to serve his community for such a large part of his life. He was described by his colleagues as fair and diligent in his public work.
Buster had a tremendous sense of humor and loved to share a hearty laugh. He was quick and clever. Buster was a lover of life, and fun to be around. He was a master storyteller, and he could hold the attention of a room with incredible ease. Buster was so well known in his community, his children often laughed about how it was difficult to go out in public with him because he had to stop and greet so many people. Buster made people feel known and valued: a rare and special gift.
Buster was dedicated to his faith in Jesus and sought to honor God with his life. In 2021, his family gathered together to celebrate Buster’s 40 years of sobriety. His children and grandchildren could not be more proud of this tremendous accomplishment.
Buster was passionate about music, and played his washtub bass with several musical groups. He had a great appreciation for the simple things in life—he was never too busy to stop and smell the mountain laurel, pick up a cone of homemade vanilla, or sit on the back porch, coffee in hand, for a long visit with a friend. Buster loved traditions, especially at Christmas, when he led his family around the neighborhood to spread some cheer on Christmas Eve. He had many canine companions over the years, and it was rare that he was without one by his side. Buster loved supporting his children and grandchildren in their many sporting events—he was a proud Dad and Papa.
Buster is survived by a loving family; his wife Debbie; his daughter Bonnie and her husband Troy Robertson; his son Jesse Baldwin and wife Marissa; his brother Victor Baldwin and wife Jennie; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; nine grandchildren, Taylor, Emily and husband Peter McDonald, Bailey Jo, Joshua, Titus, Abby, and Libby Robertson, and Hudson and Judah Baldwin; and his mother-in-law, Betty Joe Sibson.
He is preceded in death by his mother Fannie Mae Baldwin and father Cecil Baldwin; his sister Vivian; and his brother Carlton.
Buster’s family is devastated at the loss of their great leader; but they rest easy knowing that Buster is in heaven, in the presence of Jesus, ready to someday welcome those he loves with a bear hug and a cup of coffee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of these organizations Buster cared deeply about: Arms of Hope, Impact Christian Fellowship, or Tivy High School Athletic Booster Club.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
