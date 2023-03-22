Milton Arnold "Hoot" Gibson, Jr.
Milton Arnold Gibson, Jr, affectionately known as "Hoot," gained his angel wings on March 21, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. He was surrounded and blessed with a constant flow of family and friends throughout his time in hospice care and at the time of his passing.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
Born, Milton A. Gibson, Jr., to Willa Mae (Braden) Gibson and Milton Arnold Gibson, Sr., on September 18, 1940 in Kerrville, Texas. Hoot’s parents preceded him in death, as did his two faithful canine companions, Dog and Pup.
Hoot is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Linda (Reynolds) Gibson, of 49 years; their son, Milton A. “Trey” Gibson, III and his wife Sarah (Hitzfeld) Gibson of Chesterfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Jace Harrison Gibson and Weston Wayne Gibson; brother-in-law, Mike Reynolds and his wife Angela of Manville, Texas.
A lifelong resident of Kerrville, Hoot graduated from Tivy High School in 1959. Shortly thereafter, he served four years of active duty in the US Air Force. Upon his return to Kerrville, Hoot assumed the family business, Model Cleaners, where his infectious smile and sense of humor served him well for the next 30 years. Hoot was an avid sportsman. He spent many enjoyable hours playing golf, bowling, fishing, skeet shooting and playing poker with his buddies on a regular basis for 50 years. Of the sixty member “Thundering Herd” golf group, originating at Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course, Hoot was one of the last remaining members.
In addition to his successful business career and the many community activities, Hoot will be affectionately remembered by many young men whom he mentored and coached. His sage advice to them was to find enjoyment, laughter and friendship throughout life. Hoot’s famous line whenever someone had visited and was heading out the door was, “Have fun!” We will always hold the memory of Hoot’s infectious laugh, jokes and big grin in our hearts.
In Hoot’s own words, “I’ve had a perfectly wonderful, full, beautiful life and did it my way. I have done my part here, take care everyone!”
Our family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Mike Reynolds, Andrea Setnan, Rhonda McGinnis, and Linda Haselburger for all the special loving help that was received in this most difficult time. We would also like to thank Embrace Hospice for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, Hoot has requested that donations are made to the Hospice of your choice.
“As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart.” Proverbs 27:19
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.