Kenneth Paul Scott
Kenneth Paul Scott, devoted husband, father, and longtime Houston resident, passed away in Kerrville, Texas, on January 20, 2023, after a short illness.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., April 30, 2023, at First Methodist Church of Houston, 1320 Main St. Interment will be May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Glen Rest Cemetery, 2000 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville.
Ken was born July 5, 1952, to Mary (Basden) Scott and Jewel Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Glenn Scott.
Survivors include his wife, Karen, of Kerrville, Texas; son Kyle Scott, of Elgin, Texas; daughter, Kristen Scott, of Raleigh, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Dorothy Lenzen of Houston; brother- and sister-in-laws, Bob and Laurie Lenzen of Cypress; sister-in-law, Janet Lenzen of Houston; sister-in-law, Jeanette
Scott of College Station; brother, Steve Scott; stepbrothers, Robin and Bob Glasgow; aunt, Catherine Scott of Cypress; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and a host of friends.
Ken liked to tell people that he had never moved. After he married Karen Lenzen in 1979, they bought his boyhood home and lived there until they moved to Kerrville. They continued to form close relationships and spent many Christmases with family and good friends and neighbors. Ken also loved to hunt with his son and enjoyed the outdoors and travel with his wife, son, and daughter.
While majoring in journalism at the University of Houston, Ken worked part time at the Houston Chronicle. After graduation, he worked briefly for the Better Business Bureau, then worked for a couple of public relations and advertising agencies for a few years. He opened his own public relations and advertising agency, Ken Scott Communications, on January 11, 1988, and operated the business for 31 years.
He was a lifetime Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo committeeman and served on the magazine committee for 24 years, where he earned several Golden Quill Awards for his articles. He took part in the Salt Grass Trail Ride several times, riding and taking photos. He was also involved for many years in promoting the Rotary Lombardi Award dinners. After moving to the Hill Country, he volunteered on the Kerrville Eclipse Committee.
All who knew Ken fondly recall him as a kind, funny man who could be forceful, but, as Houston neighbor, Shawna Scrivner laughed, only in the kindest, most considerate way. Growing up in his tight-knit north Houston neighborhood, he loved to walk the streets with his dog, alert to anyone who needed help, taking out the garbage and doing other chores for a childless widow whose husband’s passing had left her bereft. He and neighbor Jack Martin became brothers from other mothers and remained close till the end of Ken’s life.
At any gathering, it was easy to find Ken; you just followed the laughter. He was a storyteller and time loved to entertain. His humor was never nasty, but he did have an outrageous side. Shawna recalled the time Ken, and his son Kyle built a potato gun and surprised her by lobbing a good-sized spud into her backyard pond. Ken passed his love of helping others to Kyle and his sister, Kristen, and helped take care of his mom, who outlived her second husband and was 98 when she passed. When Shawna’s husband, Ron was injured and hospitalized in San Antonio, Ken surprised them by showing up for a visit.
Cousin Bill Scott, 10 years Ken’s junior, always called him “Kenny” and looked to him for guidance, saying, simply, “He was my mentor.”
In Kerrville, Ken continued his love of home projects, and if he didn’t know how to do something, he’d find an instructional video. He had every type of tool, tape and glue, said neighbor Mike Hayes, who jokingly christened the short walk between their homes “the Borrowing Path”. He accompanied Ken on his rounds during the big freeze of 2021 to look for folks in need of help. Ken also continued his hobby of photography and was always eager to show people photos he had downloaded onto his iPad.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Houston Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, or the University of Houston Jack Valenti School of Communication for student scholarships.
