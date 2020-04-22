Jack Ramsey
Jack Ramsey, 96, of Kerrville, passed away on April 20, at the Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10 AM, at the Garden of Memories in Kerrville, with Rev. Donna Magee presiding. Memorials may be given to the Hill Country Art Foundation in Kerrville.
He was born John A. Wilson, Jr., in Fort Worth, Texas, to Dr. Jack and Frances Wilson on Feb. 22, 1924. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Daga Brovall Bennett, to whom he was married from 1951 to her death in 1997. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Evelyn Ottinger, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2012.
Mr. Ramsey was raised in Stephenville, Texas, where he was an Eagle Scout and multi-sport athlete. He graduated from Stephenville High School and attended Tarleton State University, where he commanded the Corps of Cadets. He left college in 1944 to enlist in the Army’s Specialized Training Program, which was designed to identify soldiers with outstanding technical skills.
He transferred to the 99th Infantry Division, where he served as a mortarman. He was severely wounded in the opening hours of the Battle of the Bulge. After recovering in London, he returned to the Division, where he was wounded two more times before the war in Europe concluded. He earned the Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
Upon demobilization, Jack moved to New York where he studied acting at the Actor’s Studio. Due to confusion with other actors of the same name, he changed his name to Jack Ramsey, using his mother’s maiden name. He appeared in multiple Broadway and summer stock productions. He met and married his wife Daga while appearing at the John Drew Theater in East Hampton, Long Island.
After leaving acting, Jack earned B.FA. and M.F.A. degrees from the Cranbrook Academy of Arts in Bloomfield, Mich.. Jack and Daga opened Ramsey Workshop, an art studio in Sag Harbor, N.Y. They quickly earned recognition, he as a painter, and she as a printmaker. Jack was befriended by his neighbor, the writer John Steinbeck, who wrote a monograph on Jack’s painting, and featured him in his short story, “My Battle with the Osprey.”
In addition to exhibiting his paintings in multiple shows and galleries on the east coast, Jack taught painting at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Atlanta College of Art, and several museums in Long Island.
Jack and Daga moved to Kerrville in 1995. Jack was active in the Hill Country Art Foundation and exhibited his work at several of their shows and at local galleries. Daga passed away in 1997, and Jack met long-time Hill Country resident Evelyn Ottinger and was married to her from 2003 until her death in 2012.
Jack is survived by his step-son from his first marriage, Gunnar Bennett of Aiken, S.C., as well as five step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. From his second marriage, he is survived by Nancy and Larry Gleason of Kerrville, two additional step-sons, nine step-grandchildren and 21 step-great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
