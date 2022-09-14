John Lyle Farmer
John Lyle Farmer passed away on August 30, 2022, surrounded by his wife and three daughters in Kerrville.
John was born in Noblesville, Indiana on August 15, 1942. His family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, shortly thereafter, which became home.
While attending the University of Wyoming at Laramie, he met the love of his life, Victoria Rae Farlow of Riverton, Wyoming. They married on June 9, 1962. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past summer. Their family grew with the addition of three daughters: Dana (Ted) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Debbie (Gerry) of Fredericksburg, Texas; and Danelle of Kerrville.
After graduating from the University of Wyoming with a mathematics degree the family moved to Illinois. John completed his Masters degree in computer science from the University of Iowa. He started his career at International Harvester and then accepted a position with IBM. After more than 20 successful years, he retired from IBM. His retirement didn’t last too long with its slow pace, so he returned to the working world as the CIO for a health care concern.
After settling in Texas, John and Vicki still considered Wyoming home, spending many summers and Christmas holidays there.
John was known as the “Cactus King” by his neighbors for his two beautiful cactus gardens in his yard. He also volunteered at the Nature Center helping plant cacti and other succulents.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and could match wits with anyone. He loved to tease and tell jokes. His smile was infectious. He was very active and loved physical projects. His energy was boundless and his children and grandchildren all knew that you didn’t stop working until the job was completed.
Every afternoon, he and Vicki enjoyed their daily “Coke date”, sitting on the deck soaking up the Texas sunshine, sharing a bottle of Coke, and listening to country music.
More than anything, he loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren without limit. He was loyal, caring, giving and supportive. Second only to his family was his enjoyment of ice cream–which was usually the reward for a job well done.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother Michael (Alice) of Demarest, New Jersey, and sister Betsy (Dave) of Mesa, Arizona. While grateful for all the years shared together, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Park Foundation at give.nationalparks.org.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
