Robert Lee Mobley
Robert Lee Mobley, 79, of Ingram, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Kerrville.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.
He was born in Brownwood, Texas to Roberta Ann & William Brock Mobley on Aug. 23, 1941. He married Mary Ann Bell on July 20, 1968 in Beeville, Texas.
Robert graduated from San Benito High School in 1959 and attended Southwest Texas State University where he met Mary Ann Bell. Although he attempted to make a career out of being a college student, he eventually earned a degree in agriculture before the two married in 1968. After marriage, Robert found a job teaching ag in Leakey, Texas where he and Mary Ann both had their first child and fell in love with the Texas Hill Country.
A short time later he made the decision to move back to the Rio Grande Valley to continue the family business raising cattle, pork, and various farm crops until his ambitions led him into real estate development. He and Mary Ann welcomed two more children while living in the Rio Grande Valley. In 1987 after becoming established, he was able to venture back to his beloved Hill Country where he and Mary Ann set down permanent roots and had many adventures together. Robert was a lover of old westerns, master of the "horse trade," traveler of the world, and an avid sportsman who enjoyed many weekends and holidays hunting with his family and friends in South Texas.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Mobley, and three children: Shannon Ament (Jack), William Hunter Mobley, and Ashley Middleton (William). Robert was also blessed with 6 grandchildren who knew him as “Argar” (said in your best pirate voice) because the first had a hard time with the pronunciation of “Big R”. Instead, it came out of her mouth sounding like “Argar”, and so it stuck…and it was perfect. Argar leaves behind his grandchildren: Ryan and Jackson Ament; Haydn and Daysun Mobley; Fisher and Peyton Middleton. He also leaves behind his sister Suzanne Rigby (Ray), and niece, Stacy Morton as well as great niece and nephews, Taylor Morton, Austin Morton and Logan Morton of Spring Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Grocki, the employees of Villagio of Kerrville (New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care), the nurses from Alamo Hospice, and Fr. Rafael Duda of Notre Dame Catholic Church, and the wonderful caregivers at home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the local charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
