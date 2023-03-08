Kevin Patrick McCalla
Kevin Patrick McCalla, 38, of Austin, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2023.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will take place on April 2, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. at Lakeview Pavilion, Old Settlers Park, Round Rock, Texas.
He was born in San Diego, California, on July 27, 1984. Kevin graduated from Center Point High School, Center Point, Texas, in May of 2003, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from the University of Texas at Austin in 2008.
Kevin was diagnosed at age 13 months with the extremely rare disease, cystinosis, which greatly impacted his health but rarely got him down. He underwent two kidney transplants and numerous other surgeries and treatments related to cystinosis.
Kevin worked for twelve years in security at the University of Texas Housing and Residence Halls, both while a student and after graduation, until he became too ill. In 2017 and 2018, Kevin’s love for and talent in storytelling and art led to him being commissioned by the Cystinosis Research Network to produce three comic books about cystinosis. Those books continue to be distributed and read by many throughout the cystinosis community and beyond.
Kevin is survived by his parents, John and Susie McCalla of Kerrville, Texas; brother Mike McCalla (Nikki) of San Diego, California; sister Kelly Salazar (Sam) of Pflugerville, Texas; former wife Liza McCalla and fiancé Austin Erickson, both of Austin, Texas; nieces Alexandra and Charlotte Salazar, and nephews Samuel Salazar and Finn McCalla.
Donations can be made to cystinosis.org to help fund research for a cure and to allow for continued printing of Kevin’s comic books that are so impactful to many.
Cook Walden Capital Parks
