Joe Gonzalez Rodriguez
Joe Gonzalez Rodriguez, 68, of Center Point, Texas, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021. He was a well respected business owner, friend and loving family man.
Joe is survived by his wife Carol Barin Rodriguez, and his four children: Joe O. Rodriguez III, JoAnna Hernandez and her husband Juan, Lisa Marie Rodriguez, and Melissa Ann Barin, along with 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We all love and miss Joe immensely but are hopefully comforted knowing he is in a better place, watching over us all.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
