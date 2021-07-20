Ramon "Raymond" Cervantes
Ramon "Raymond" Cervantes, passed away on July 2, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
A graveside Service will be held on Thursday July 22, 2021 at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville at 10 a.m.
He was born in Kerrville, to Norberta and Francisco Cervantes on May 25,1964.
He went to Tivy High School in Kerrville, TX. Ramon was never married or had children, even though he would have loved to have a family. He loved "Oldies but Goodies" music and also loved to talk about his memories growing up. He will be missed dearly by all.
Ramon was preceded in death by his mother Norberta Cervantes, his father Francisco (Frank) Cervantes, his brother Francisco Cervantes, Jr., and his sister Angelita Soto.
Survivors include brother Roberto Cervantes of Kerrville; sister Rosalinda Cervantes of Schererville, IN; brother Jose (Joe ) Cervantes and wife Virginia, of Kerrville; brother Ariel Cervantes of Kerrville; brother Antonio (Tony) Cervantes and wife Rosa, of Fort Worth, TX; and sister Taide Davis and husband Shawn, of Plano, TX, and various nephews, nieces and cousins.
Memorials may be given to any Mental Health Services or Organizations.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who helped Ramon throughout his journey in life.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
