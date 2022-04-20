Harold Glen Chapman
Harold Glen Chapman, 88, of Kerrville, passed away on April 17, 2022, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be at the Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, Texas, with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born in Ballinger, Texas to Lorene Jones Chapman and Sidney Samuel Chapman on January 6, 1934. He married Kathryn Jeanette Unnasch on April 16, 1955, in Kerrville, Texas.
He attended schools in Ballinger, Texas and in high school, was a member of their State Championship basketball team. After high school, he attended Schreiner College, was a Mountaineer basketball player and graduated in 1954. There, he met his future wife, Kathryn. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, where he was a member until he passed.
He began his career as an accountant for Pressler Thompson & Co. in Kerrville, where he worked until he was asked by Mr. Morris Harris to come work for Gibson’s Discount Center. There, he continued his work as an accountant, but more importantly, was known as a kind and generous person by the many employees, always willing to help someone who was struggling in life. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends and family.
Glen was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his two sisters, June Chapman Wiesepape and husband Curtis Wiesepape of Indian Gap, Texas and JoAnn Chapman Herring and husband Zid Herring of San Angelo, Texas.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Kathryn; his daughter, Glenda Chapman Adamietz of Bandera, Texas; his son, William (Bill) Sidney Chapman and Julie Freitag of Ft. Myers, Florida; granddaughters, Meghan Fazio and husband, Josh Fazio of Bandera, Texas, Sydney Krackau and husband, Eben Krackau of San Antonio, Texas and Hillary Adamietz of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren Bella Fazio, Brilee Fazio and Brodie Fazio of Bandera, Texas and Quorra Krackau and Yadin Krackau of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by his nieces, Karran Petett and husband Tommy Petett of Crowley, Texas, Sandra Witte and husband, Marvin Witte of Hamilton, Texas, Vicki Gray and Becky Herring of San Angelo, Texas and nephews, Ronald Wiesepape and wife, Marcia Wiesepape of Priddy, Texas and Randy Herring and wife, Donna Herring of San Angelo, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Bill Chapman, Josh Fazio, Eben Krackau, J.R. Fazio, Bryan Adamietz and Ronald Wiesepape.
Memorials may be given to the charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the numerous nurses and physicians at Peterson Regional Medical Center, 3rd floor, for their constant care and kindness.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
