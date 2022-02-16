Garvin Henry “Hank” Lacy
Garvin Henry “Hank” Lacy, age 68, passed away Thursday, February 10th after a prolonged illness. He leaves behind his loving partner of 15 years, Diane Bolin of Center Point, Texas.
Hank was born in San Angelo, Texas – the fourth child of Jimmie W. and Louise Lacy. As a child he was known for his mischievous smile, handsome looks, and ability to charm his mom and sisters…and most other females! Not to mention a stubborn streak that would make a mule envious. He spent long summer days playing with his siblings, cousins, and neighbors up and down the streets and yards between his home on Beauregard and his grandparents’ house on Concho Ave.
In the late 60s, the Lacy family moved to Eldorado to manage the Robert F. Mayer ranch. There Hank spent his teen years learning how to cowboy from his father and numerous other vaqueros. He was notorious for being a prankster, and never passed up an opportunity to make his mom, sisters, or cousins squeal by teasing them with a dead snake or chasing them with some other critter he found under a rock. By the time he was in High School he had started rodeoing – saddle bronc and bull riding, the latter being his favorite. Family lore tells of one instance where he had broken his leg after a particularly hard ride – only to upset his mother further by riding in a rodeo the next week, with his leg in a special cast he had made with a spur in it! He was determined to break that bull!
Hank could fix or build just about anything. He spent his adult years working in construction building everything from traditional homes to experimental construction. Often times he would donate the work or make a trade with you. He loved doing odd jobs for the veterans.
He could hold a conversation with a college professor or a roustabout equally well. When Diane first took him to meet her peers, she recalls being a little nervous. They were all attorneys and elected officials. She was worried that he might feel awkward – to her pleasant surprise he sat down at the table and instantly recognized 4 or 5 of them as old friends from West Texas.
For the last 15 years Hank called Center Point home. He had a large network of friends that he loved to visit with – namely his pals at the VFW and American Legion. Many nights were spent telling tales, dancing, playing pool and enjoying each others’ company. Hank loved his family, his many friends and the Veterans. While talking to him when he was in the hospital the same message resonated, what a great friend he was and he was always there when anyone needed him. He would drop what he was doing and run to their aid, regardless of what was going on with him. He will definitely be missed.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie W. and Marion Louise Lacy (Eldorado); sister, Janee Lacy Finley (Eldorado); and brother, Charles “Chuck” Lacy (Kerrville). He is survived by his partner, Diane Bolin; daughter, Zane Martin-Jones; sons, Naconah and Cetan Lacy; step-daughters and spouses, Barbara and Coy Bartlett (Rio Medina), Debbie and Rico Pena (New Braunfels), and Becky and Lee Rogers (Grants Pass); his grandchildren, Dawson, Brailey, Hollis, Cameron, Chase, Justin, and Logan; sister, Andrea Lea Lacy (Pflugerville); brother, Jim W. Lacy Jr. and wife Judy (Grape Creek); sister-in-law, Mary Lacy (Hunt); aunt, Bettye Bob Lacy (Kerrville); aunt, Jeanie Lacy Dykes (Longview); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends; and his furry pal, “Stinky” the cat.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Memorials may be sent to the Heart O’ The Hills VFW Post 1480, 220 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028 or any Veteran association.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
