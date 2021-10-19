Henrietta Garza Ruis
Henrietta Garza Ruis passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 84.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Family and friends wishing to pay final respects are welcome to attend the burial which will follow at the Garden of Memories.
She was born on July 15, 1937 and was raised in Kerrville, Texas, daughter to the late Jesus and Marcela Garza.
Beloved wife, survived by Reynaldo Valdez Ruis; married for 68 blessed years. Loving mom to Elva Ann Ruiz and Ray Leo Ruis. Cherished grandmother to her pride and joys, Jessilynn Ella Vanderway, her spouse Ryan Christian Vanderway, Ryann Gayle Ruis and Sterling Ray Ruis. Wonderful Mother-in-Law to Jesse Ruiz and Kayce Ann Ruis.
She is survived by siblings, Elisa Hernandez (Joe), Estella Calderon (Eloy), Olga Dominguez (Ruben), Esmeralda Garza, Emma Rosas (Rudy), Rosalinda Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ramiro, Jesse, Reynaldo, Albert, Robert and Carlos Garza; her beautiful sisters, Esther Trevino, Ernestina Rosas, and Sylvia Centeno.
Henrietta was loved and respected by so many, some of whom called her “Mom” which she so cherished as her own!
The family is especially grateful to The Franklin TPC Parkway, their devoted and loving Caregivers, the entire staff, Embrace Care of San Antonio, Dr. Barlow, Theresa Panozzo and Lisa Smelter, who helped Henrietta live her final year to the absolute finest.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
