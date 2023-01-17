John Alex Vece
John Alex Vece, 84, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at home in Kerrville.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Rosary to follow at 6 p.m.
Mass will be at 9 a.m., on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Graveside services will be held at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
He was born February 18, 1938 in Chicago, IL to James and Emily Louise (Clemente) Vece. He married Judith “Judy” Doolittle on July 29, 2000 in Carrollton, Texas.
He received his masters from DePaul University in accounting. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, third degree and fourth degree.
He was a veteran in the Army and on the board of the Kerr County Christian Action Council.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diana; his son, James; and his parents.
Survivors include wife of 22 years, Judy; daughter, Theresa Dittmer (Roger); son, Sgt. Schylar Vece (Kaitlyn); daughter, Jennifer Wear; daughter, Yvette Dill (Chris); son, Wayne Wear (Sherri); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Pregnancy Resource Center, or a charity of choice.
Thank you to all the wonderful doctors, nurses, service people and Peterson Regional Medical Center, who helped him.
