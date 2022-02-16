Joe B. Chappins
Joe B. Chappins, 86, of Kerrville, passed away on February 13, 2022, surrounded by all he loved.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born in San Marcos, Texas to Joaquin and Guadalupe Chappins on May 5, 1935. He married Olivia Trevino on December 27, 1957 in San Marcos, Texas and moved to Kerrville to start a family soon after.
He worked as an aircraft mechanic for Mooney Aircraft for over 50 years, an avid pilot and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Jack J. Chappins; and his granddaughter, Christina Elizabeth Chappins.
Survivors include his wife of over 64 years, Olivia Chappins; his son, Jose (Rick) Chappins and Orilia; his daughter, Ilza Chappins; sister, Eva Medina; and grandchildren, Joseph Chappins and Suzie Edwards, Ryan and Clay Rodgers, Robyn Clapper and Jacob Rios; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Nathanial Sanderson MD, David Stevener MD, and Peterson Regional Medical Center staff.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.