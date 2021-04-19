Gerardo M. Torres
Gerardo M. Torres, 73, of Rocksprings, Texas, passed away on April 17, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Memorial will be 10 a.m. on April 24, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville.
He was born in Rocksprings, Texas to Genaro and Josephine Torres on February 16, 1948. He married Elia (Castillo) Torres on Nov. 5, 1966, in Kerrville.
He moved to Kerrville in 1961, was the co-owner as a mechanic at his business Bill and Jerry’s and Bill and Jerry’s Radiator Shop for 39 years. He, was an avid hunter spending many a day at the cabin, loved competing in archery events, and was known to all his friends and family for his brisket and barbeque.
Gerardo “Jerry” Torres was preceded in death by his parents, Genaro Torres Sr. and Josephine M. Torres; and sibling, Genove Gallardo.
Survivors include his wife, Elia Torres and their children, Melissa Galban (Stephen), Veronica Arneson (Chris), and Gerardo M. Torres Jr.; four grandchildren, Erich Fraustro, Tristan Galban, Gerard Galban, and Ian Arneson; siblings, Gloria Casillas, Anna Maria Lugo, and Genaro Torres Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Early Childhood Campus, 1011 3rd St., Kerrville, TX 78028 or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1145 Broadway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Joe Castillo, Lala Flores, Tencha Rodriquez, Peterson Hospice nurse Dianne Scull and their staff, and Marilyn Michel.
The Torres family expresses their sincere appreciation for the many prayers, phone calls, texts, food, and flowers during this difficult time.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.