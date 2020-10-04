Hans A. Lorange
Hans A. Lorange passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 in Kerrville at the age of 66.
A service will be announced at a later date.
He was born in Oslo, Norway on July 27th, 1954 to Inge Spørck Lorange and Berit Margrethe Beck. After attending primary school in Oslo, Norway, he earned his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. He moved to Houston, Texas shortly after graduating where he met his wife of 27 years Adriana Lorange. The two decided to settle down in Kerrville, Texas to raise their two daughters, who continue to share his impact on others.
Hans was a devoted father and avid golfer. He enjoyed sailing through Norwegian waters, traveled to numerous countries, and earned the title as owner of Real People Homes/Eco-Haus. Being a man of many talents, he inspired those around him to live life to the fullest. Hans was a loyal friend and loving husband who always ensured to put others before himself. He left a lasting impact on everyone he came in contact with and will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Hans Lorange is survived by his wife Adriana and his two daughters, Natalie and Nicole. He is also survived by his sister Inya Lorange and her 3 children.
