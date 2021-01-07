Richard Schmidt and Eve Schmidt
Richard Schmidt, age 90, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020. Eve Schmidt, age 89, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021.
Richard was born on July 29, 1930 in Vienna, South Dakota. He joined the Marine Corp in 1951. After his discharge he worked as a mail carrier in Sioux Falls, S.D. for 30 years.
Eve was born Feb. 7, 1931 in Peins (Friesland), the Netherlands. She moved with her family to the United States in 1952 to join her brother and family.
Richard and Eve met in Sioux Falls and were married on Sept, 27, 1956. They lived in Sioux Falls for 40 years and moved to the Rio Grade Valley to start their retirement. In 2000 they moved to Kerrville to the Rio Robles Retirement Community to continue their retirement.
They are survived by a nephew, Rick Schmidt, and a niece Danette Randall. Funeral services will be held at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, S.D. at a later date. A memorial service will be held at Rio Robles Retirement Community.
Thank you Roy and Phyllis Riley for their friendship and care of Richard & Eve.
