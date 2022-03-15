Gretchen Broun Stacy
Gretchen Broun Stacy, 94, passed away March 11, 2022 in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
She was born in Houston, Texas on February 27, 1928, to Edwin and Carletta “Mimi” Gydeson Fay. When Mimi remarried to George Thruston Broun, Gretchen quickly became his daughter, which he made official later by adopting her.
Gretchen attended River Oaks Elementary School and Kinkaid Junior High School in Houston until she and her family moved to Ingram a few years after her parents bought Camp Rio Vista. Gretchen then went to Tivy High School and later graduated from St. Mary’s Hall School for Girls in San Antonio. After graduating from Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, New York, she attended The University of Texas at Austin where she pledged Pi Beta Phi. Shortly thereafter, she married William “Bill” Gillespie Stacy, Jr. The couple had four children: Bill “Wink”, George, Cindy and Philip, each of whom was her favorite.
Gretchen’s talents were boundless and connected by the common threads of her love of God, family and artistry. She was a wonderful artist who painted and quilted beautifully well into her nineties. Gretchen took pleasure in arranging flowers, decorating, gardening and serving others. She would joyfully create meals for a dozen or more of her family and friends with grace and ease.
An active and devout Christian, Gretchen enjoyed studying the Bible as well as volunteering her time and talents. She was a member of the Kerrville First United Methodist Church, engaging in Sunday School, Bible Studies, and a large variety of service ministries. She brought joy to everyone around her.
Gretchen’s greatest delight in life was spending time with her large family and her many friends, who came from around the world and all walks of life. She shared happy stories of her life at camp and on the Guadalupe River. Like her mother, she was a strong-willed woman who was also a kind, loving, generous and unfailingly gracious lady as well as a notably accomplished artist whose works grace homes and offices around Texas.
Gretchen is survived by her three sons, William “Wink” Gillespie Stacy III and wife Stephanie of Pilot Point, Texas; George Thruston Broun Stacy and wife Nancy of Dallas, Texas; Carletta Cynthia “Cindy” Janke and husband Jay of Ingram; and Philip Harwood Stacy and wife Jeanne, also of Ingram.
She is also survived by grandchildren, William “Cuatro” Gillespie Stacy IV and wife Kristi; Kara Brown and husband David; Dallas Stacy and wife Denon; Kristen Carden and husband Tommy; Broun Stacy and wife Latané; Nathan Janke and wife Rachel; Sarah Janke; Florin Janke; Meredith Kucherov and husband Vladimir; Gretchen Stacy; and Thomas Stacy. Also surviving are several beloved nieces and nephews and fifteen great-grandchildren, with a sixteenth on the way.
Welcoming Gretchen into Heaven are her parents, her granddaughter Lauren Janke, and her beloved cousins Ned and Clare Broun.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at 220 Harper and Peterson Hospice for the compassionate and heartfelt care they provided to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, The Gretchen Broun Stacy Fund at the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, or the charity of your choice. Gretchen would want you to love your family with your whole heart, be kind to others, and appreciate God’s beauty in nature every single day.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
