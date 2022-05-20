Robert “Bob” Benjamin Hoch
Robert “Bob” Benjamin Hoch, 78, of Kerrville, passed away on May 15, 2022, at Audie L. Murphy VA, San Antonio, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease related to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam and other health issues.
Memorial Service and burial at Fort Sam Houston will be held later. Date to be announced.
Bob was born into a military family at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Monica Evelyn Fox and Louis Anthony Hoch on September 24, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Margaret O’Brien, Louis Hoch, and John Hoch.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 22 years, Pamela Siobhan; sister Mary Louise Stewart; six children: Rebecca Hoch, Robert Michael Hoch, Rachel Hoch-Cushman, Renee Hoch, Roxanne McCarley, and Benjamin Sanders Hoch, their spouses and eight grandchildren; and three stepchildren: Deborah Mart, Jonathan Cher, and Josephine Cher, their spouses and four step-grandchildren.
Bob attended Central Catholic High in San Antonio and graduated from St. Mary’s University with a Bachelors degree in International Relations and a Masters degree in Economics. As an Army Officer, he served as a Military Advisor in Vietnam, where he earned the Bronze Star and many other awards for distinguished service. He had a long and satisfying career as intelligence analyst at Central Intelligence Agency.
He co-founded The Rachel Foundation and was a board member of the Association of Missing and Exploited Children (AMECO).
Bob was a life-long musician, organist, choir director and accomplished singer. He served for 28 years at St. Mary’s Church, Barnesville, Maryland, and 10 years at St. Anthony’s Church in Harper. He was Chorus Manager of Hill Country Chorale. He sang in the Paul Hill Chorale and Master Chorale in Washington, D.C., and in the San Antonio Mastersingers.
Until health no longer permitted, Bob was a member of Kiwanis Club of Kerrville and the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (KCPAA). He loved to play tennis. Bob was a Friend of Bill for 32 years.
Throughout his long struggle with failing health, Bob received the highest standards of care from medical professionals in Kerrville and San Antonio. The family extends special thanks to the Kerrville VA, especially Dr. Dorothy Rosson, to Audie L. Murphy VA, especially the Palliative Care and West Surgical Teams, and to Dr. Laveta McDowell and the superb kidney care teams at DaVita Kerrville. Special thanks also to Saite Westall, who provided exceptional home care until the end, and to Paula Scott, his personal trainer for 9 years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
