Val Paredes
Val Paredes passed away on December 5, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 621 Ranchero Road, Kerrville, Texas.
The son of Daniel Paredes and Eva Lucio Paredes, Val was born in Brownsville, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers Daniel Paredes, Henry Paredes and sisters Oralia Perales, Alicia Caulkins, and Maria Antonia Paredes.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Janet Blizard Paredes. He is also survived by his son Jason and his daughter-in-law Sarah, his daughter Aundrea Wharton and her husband Matthew Wharton, and daughter Melanie Schleife and her husband Brian Schleife. Val’s three surviving grandchildren are Abigail Paredes, Cameron Paredes, and Javan Wharton. His surviving siblings are his brother Freddie Paredes and wife Yolanda, and his sisters and brothers-in-law as follows: Dora Paredes, Eva and Jose Vasquez, Janie and Mitchell Ramirez, and Gloria and Pedro Ruiz. His extended family includes many nieces and nephews as well as their families.
Val spent much of his childhood in Brownsville, Texas before coming to Kerrville. He had a warm and outgoing personality, as well as a huge smile and enthusiastic greeting for one and all. He loved music and dancing, and could be counted on to provide a comprehensive playlist for the weddings and other gatherings of family and friends. In addition, he loved working in the soil and was constantly expanding his garden while at the same time generously sharing cuttings with friends and neighbors. He had artistic talents as well, which included painting and poetry.
His greatest interest, however, was seen in his thirst for spiritual knowledge. When he was a teenager, he began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized. Afterward he actively shared his Bible-based hope with many others. Shortly after his marriage with Janet, they moved to Kerrville. They were mainstays in the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 30 years and loved by one and all. Val will be deeply missed by his family and many, many friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
